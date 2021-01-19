Shelia Kathleen (James) Hull, 74, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on January 14, 2021. She entered this world on April 19, 1946 in San Mateo, California, born to Frank James and Mary Patricia (Brasher) James.
A valued Walmart employee, Shelia retired after 30 years of dedicated service. She loved country living, her horses and ranch and enjoyed seafood. Her favorite color was purple.
Shelia was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary James; and a sister, Ruth Gochenouer.
Survivors include her son, Frank (Lucy) Hull of Papalote; daughter, Julie (Brian) Harwell of Normanna; three grandchildren, LaShonda (Jacob) Penney of Papalote, LaSondra (Michael) Rivera of The Woodlands and Tosha Hull (Manuel Gonzales) of Beeville; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Marcee of Virginia City, Nevada, Margaret Conner and Kathy Rushing, both of Columbus, Mississippi; two brothers, Patrick Munds of Benicia, California and Skip Munds of Yountville, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Frank Hull, Brian Harwell, Justin McCord, Garrett Mortensen, Alex Bible, Mark Edwards and Clayton Hennigan.
