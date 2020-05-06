On Monday, May 4, 2020, Soledad ‘Chole’ Reynero passed away at the age of 95. Born in St. Paul, Texas, to Jose & Modesta Reynero on September 19, 1924. Chole, living most of her life in Mathis, was the last of the elder generation in the family. She lived many years and had so many stories to tell. She always had something to add to a conversation…always had to have the last word. She enjoyed sewing and cooking for anyone who walked in her front door.
Chole will always be remembered by her niece, Lupe Morales; and nephews, Jesus Jimenez, Juan Jimenez (Debbie) and Jose Garza (Rosa) in helping raise and nurture them. Chole was always willing to provide a helping hand to all her nieces and nephews and other family members.
Chole’s strong Catholic faith guided her through her many challenges and hardships in life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis.
Chole is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Amelia Rodriguez & Maria Lousia Encino, and brother Basilio Reynero. We will forever carry you in our hearts.
To honor her as pallbearers were Jesus Jimenez, Juan Jimenez, Jose Garza, Basilio Reynero Jr., Ruben Bueno, and Eulogio Mendez III. Honorary pallbearers were Tito Buero, Roland Espinosa, Fernando Hernandez, Mark Hernandez, Jared Silva and Ayden Silva.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private rosary will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 7:00pm at Oak Park Memorial. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Welder Cemetery in St. Paul, Texas, with Deacon Amando Leal officiating. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
