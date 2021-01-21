Sondra Lee Harris Stephens went home to our beautiful Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She had been battling breast cancer for many years.
Sondra was born on March 1, 1940. A native of Beeville, TX, Sondra was the daughter of Edna and Julious “Gene” Harris.
Sondra was a 1958 graduate of A.C. Jones High School, graduating Suma Cum Laude and member of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of the high school marching band where she played the clarinet.
Her father Gene was a Mason, and she followed in his footsteps for many years as a member of the International Order of The Rainbow Masonic Girls Youth Service Organization. Sondra attended business college in Corpus Christi, TX gaining a degree in Business. She worked for Dr.’s E.E. Miller and Tom Stark for many years in the 1960’s.
After moving to Houston, TX in 1970, she was a general business partner in her and her husband’s welding company. They relocated their business to Farmington, NM and lived there for many years. Sondra retired and moved to Katy, TX in 2006. She later moved to Sevierville, TN to spend her last year and a half with her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Teresa Stephens, at their home by the mountains.
Sondra was an avid reader and loved books about many places and all different cultures of the world, as well as different religions of the world and medicine. Sondra loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and other U.S. destinations.
Sondra is survived by her sister, Joye Harris of Houston, TX, as well as her 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.