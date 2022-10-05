Stephen Albert Fey Jr. of Ruidoso, New Mexico, passed away on August 27, 2022, at the age of 64. In his youth, Stephen attended The University of Oklahoma.
Thereafter, he began his career in the sport of golf as the Assistant Pro at the Inn of the Mountain Gods. Upon completing PGA School in California, Stephen became the Head Golf Pro at Alto Lakes Golf and Country Club. Sadly, Stephen incurred a grave illness while playing at an event in El Paso, Texas, one that would impact not only his life, but also the lives of those who were closest to him.
Stephen’s family and friends were deeply inspired by his joy for life and will miss him dearly. Stephen is survived by his wife Diana Fey and her children and grandchildren, as well as his sister Becky Burgess and her children and grandchildren.
Stephen’s funeral service was held at Saint Eleanor Catholic Church in Ruidoso, New Mexico. He rests peacefully, forever and always, next to his beloved parents in Ruidoso-Hondo Valley Cemetery.