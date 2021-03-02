Steve Allen Carroll, 67, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at his home in Mathis, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born July 6, 1953, in Fredericksburg to Arvell Lee Carroll and Annie Lou (McDonald) Carroll. He married Virginia Dale Daughtrey on December 4, 1971, in Acuna, Mexico. He was owner of M&C Carroll Enterprise LLC and enjoyed fishing, traveling, spending time with family and friends and auto racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvell and Annie Carroll; two brothers, Melvin Lee Shelton and William Jackson Carroll; and two sisters, Dena Lou (Carroll) Burson and Eula Fay (Carroll) Daughtrey.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Virginia Dale (Daughtrey) Carroll of Mathis; a daughter, Karen Carroll of Beeville; a granddaughter, Krystin Reyna; two grandsons, Steve Carroll and Caleb Morris; five great-grandchildren, Caleb “CJ” Morris Jr., Avelino “AV” Maltos, Cayden Morris, Connor Morris and Paislee Morris; three sisters, Anna Nixon, Cora Crim and Rena (Ben) Ketchen; a brother, Joe (Barbara) Carroll; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville followed by a graveside service at 2 o’clock at Beeville Memorial Park with Rev. David Saenz officiating.
Pallbearers will be Steve Carroll, Caleb Morris, Krystin Reyna, Joey Carroll, Tracy Henry and Monty Currie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Shipman and Craig McInnis.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home