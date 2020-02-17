Sulema G. Montoya, 68, of Beeville, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Ms. Montoya was born June 15, 1951, in Beeville to Epifanio and Trinidad (Cervantes) Guerra. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Yolanda Castillo.
Survivors include four daughters, Melissa (Jose Cisneros) Montoya, Mary Montoya, Marcy (Grant Harris) Montoya and Amanda Montoya, all of Beeville; two sons, George (Johnica) Montoya Jr. and Michael (Jennifer) Montoya, both of Beeville; three brothers, Joe Guerra and Guadalupe Guerra, both of Tulia, and Epifanio (Lucy) Guerra Jr. of Mathis; a sister, Olga (Rogelio Vasquez) Guerra of Beeville; and 23 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel