Susan D. Stephens, resident of Beeville, Texas, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and fur-babies on December 29, 2020, following a long time of battling illness.
Susan was born November 8, 1942, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She enjoyed working at her beloved NAS Chase Field before transferring to Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth prior to retirement and retuning to Beeville.
Survivors include a daughter, Suzanne Guinn of Beeville; son, Mike Guinn of Pembroke Pines, Florida; granddaughter, Brittany Massey (Quinn Massey) of Fort Worth; grandson, Brandon Guinn of Austin; great-granddaughters, Hadley and Harper Massey; and her fur-babies, Buttons and Sugar Baby.
The family would like to thank Jean Thomas, Shannon Vidal, Leonor Alvarez, and May Soliz with Exclusive Home Health and Hospice for their care in Susan’s final days.
In lieu of flowers, Susan would love nothing more than for you to make a donation to the City of Beeville Animal Shelter.
Also, Susan would want us to mention that she is Kickin’ It in heaven with Glenna Bullock.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home