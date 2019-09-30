Sylvia Aguirre, 67, of Cedar Hill Geriatric Center in Camp Wood, formerly of Pettus, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Miss Aguirre was born June 14, 1952, in Beeville to Alfredo and Julia (Saenz) Aguirre. She was a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Julia Aguirre.
Survivors include a sister, Irma (Juan) Ahumada; a nephew, Juan Alfredo Ahumada; a niece, Audrey Ahumada; uncles and aunts; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pettus with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Aguirre, Raul Aguirre, Juan David “J.D.” Aguirre Jr., Juan David Aguirre Sr. and Juan Alfredo Ahumada.
Treviño Funeral Home