BEEVILLE – Sylvia Alvarado Herrera, 54, of Beeville, passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born in Beeville, Texas on Dec. 8, 1965 to Alcadio and Juanita (Salinas) Alvarado. She was self-employed and was known as the candy apple queen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alcadio Alvarado and one brother, Robert S. Alvarado.
She is survived by her life companion, Abel Salazar, Sr. of Beeville; two sons, Rick (Iliana Velasco-Garcia) Garcia of San Antonio, Tx and Joeallen Herrera of Beeville; one daughter, Priscilla (Gerardo Torres) of Haltom City, Tx; mother, Juanita Salinas Alvarado of Beeville; one granddaughter, Emma Luna Garcia of San Antonio; her siblings, Alcario S. (Maria “Mayo”) Alvarado, Jr, Margarita A. (Margi) Yogi, Frank S. Alvarado, Alicia A. (Randy) Rincon, Ernie Alvarado, Gabrielita A. (Gabby) Diaz and Ruben (Tracy) Alvarado all of Beeville, Reynaldo (Carmen) Alvarado of San Antonio and Cecilia (Marc) Alvarado of Cypress, Tx. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday, July 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, July 3, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Gabriel C. Alvarado, Dominic Alvarado, Francis Yogi, Mark Rincon, Stephen Rincon, Robert Alvarado Jr., Rey Alvarado Jr. and Rudy Diaz Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Alcario S. Alvarado Jr., Margarita A. Yogi, Frank S. Alvarado, Alicia A. Rincon, Ernie Alvarado, Gabrielita A. Diaz, Reynaldo Alvarado, Ruben Alvarado, Cecilia Alvarado and Nicolas Rodriguez Jr.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel