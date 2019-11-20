Sylvia (Alvarez) Brown, 56, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Mrs. Brown was born April 27, 1963, in Beeville to Raul F. and Cornelia (Del Bosque) Alvarez. She married Thomas Brown on Nov. 16, 2002, in Beeville and had worked as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judy A. Benavidez.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Brown of Beeville; two sons, David (Stephanie) Gonzales Jr. and Joseph (Katelyn) Gonzales, both of Beeville; a daughter, Alyssa Michelle Velasco of Beeville; three sisters, Linda (Robert) Coley and JoAnn (Daniel) Garcia, both of Beeville, and Grace Lewis of Austin; and three grandchildren, Dominic Anthony Gonzales, Arianna Rae Velasco and Raul Miguel Velasco.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Santos Jones at 7 o’clock.
Cremation services to follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel