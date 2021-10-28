Sylvia Ann Castillo passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the age of 60 after courageously persevering for many years with major health challenges.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving mother Martina Vera, grandparents Pedro and Trinidad Diaz, and husbands Jimmy Danyche, Silvano Moreno and Roger Castillo.
Sylvia graduated from Pettus High School in 1979. She was an active member of school clubs including the Spanish club. Fluent in speaking and writing Spanish, her unrealized ambition was to be a Spanish teacher. Sylvia graduated from Bee County College in Beeville, Texas, with a Secretarial of Science and Mid-Management degree.
Sylvia worked for many years at Weiner’s Department Store and H-E-B bakery in Beeville. She loved music, dancing, cooking and talking to people. She crocheted and talked to her grandmother Diaz for hours. She loved spending time with family and was the last one to arrive and the last one to leave. Sylvia always greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and laughter. Sylvia never met a stranger.
Sylvia is survived by her loving daughters, Veronica Castillo, Marivelle Moreno and Katherine Gutierrez of Beeville; dearest sister of Hector, Joe and Daniel Vera; sister-in-law of John, Dalia (deceased) and Dora; loving grandmother of Robert, Danielle, Craig, Frankie and Camillo; loved aunt of Dillon, Joseph, Martha, Faith and their families; great-grandmother of Elizabeth and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sylvia and her beautiful smile and laughter will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 related risks, a private funeral service will be held at Summerville (Pettus) Cemetery in Pettus, Texas. The family requests those attending to wear a mask.