Sylvia Ann “Tivo” (Serrano) Soliz, 61, of Beeville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 21, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sylvia was born April 29, 1958, in Beeville to Clemente Serrano and Carmen (Villarreal) Rincon. She married Manuel S. Soliz in Beeville on April 24, 1999. The couple renewed their wedding vows on February 15, 2020, at El Buen Pastor Baptist Church, where they serve as active members.
A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Sylvia’s legacy will be cherished and remembered by all who knew her. Her love and faith in God kept her spirits lifted with a feeling of inner peace during her fi nal months. Sylvia was employed at Angelus and Galloway Funeral Homes for 26 years but was also well known around town serving many families at numerous restaurants.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, working and cooking her delicious enchiladas for her children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Edward M. Serrano and Danny Rincon. Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Manuel S. Soliz of Beeville; two daughters, Rosalinda A. (Eulalio) Sandoval and Crystal Lynn (Epigmenio) Dominguez; two sons, Richard J. Vaughn Jr. and Mark A. (Marisol) Vaughn Sr.; a stepson, Joseph (Margie) Abrigo; a stepdaughter, Gina Abrigo; two sisters, Ella Serrano and Blanca Doris (Fred Charles) Syvertsen; four brothers, Eden (Gloria) Serrano, Ernest Rincon, Jimmy Rincon and Ricky Rincon; 10 g r a n d c h i l d r e n , Katelynn Nicole Vaughn, Richard Vaughn III, Mark Anthony Vaughn Jr., Mallory Jasmyn Vaughn, Ashlyn Nevaeh Garcia, Christopher Edward Gutierrez, Eliana Frances Sandoval, Gianna Grace Sandoval, Epimenio “EJ” Dominguez and Desiree Ann Dominguez; one great-grandson, Kole Anthony Herrera; 10 step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Beeville Memorial Park with Pastor Rickey Roman officiating. Pallbearers will be Christopher Gutierrez, Mark Vaughn Jr., Jimmy Rincon, Ernest Rincon, Kelly Hirlas and Brandon Michael Villarreal . Honorary pallbearers will be E.J. Dominguez, John Galloway, Wil Galloway and Andy Galloway.