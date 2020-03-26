Sylvia ‘Corina’ Perez
(January 08, 1943 – March 11, 2020)
Sylvia ‘Corina’ Perez went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020, at the age of 77.
She passed away in San Antonio, TX surrounded by loved ones.
Corina was born January 08, 1943, in Falfurrias, TX, a daughter of the late Enrique and Reyes Perez. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ruben and Joe Henry Perez; and is survived by her sister, Mary Elva Medina of Pflugerville, TX, and her brother, Hector Perez of San Antonio, along with several generations of nieces and nephews.
Sylvia dedicated over 40 years of her life to helping children learn through various positions held with the Beeville ISD. You could feel her energy and excitement when children were around, and it always provided a joyful and loving environment.
In our family she was known as Auntie. She treasured all three generations of nieces and nephews, and her caring, loving nature was felt by everyone. She will be missed greatly, but the love she gave will live in our hearts forever.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, starting at 5:00 p.m. Rosary followed at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services took place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, with a Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes, TX.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at missionparks.com.
