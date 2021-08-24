Sylvia Cruz (Rodriguez) Valencia, 48, beloved mother and wife, of Beeville, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on August 19, 2021. She entered this world on January 12, 1973, in Fredericksburg, born to Alejandra (Villarreal) Rodriguez and Marcelo Rodriguez.
Sylvia married Macario Valencia Sr. on September 10, 1993, in Beeville. She was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and sitting outside listening to music and enjoying the sun.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alejandra and Marcelo Rodriguez; and her granddaughter, Adrianna Lynn Valencia.
Survivors include her husband of almost 28 years, Macario Valencia Sr.; children, Rosalinda Martinez (Dan Wilson), Macario (Olivia) Valencia Jr., Alexandra (Roman) Gaona and Maricela Valencia (Antonio Cruces); a brother, Henry Rodriguez; a sister, Diana Velasquez; an aunt, Rosalinda Villarreal; and grandchildren, Juanito Martinez, Jayden Clark, Aaliyah Gaona, Austin Clark and Antonia Cruces.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26, at St. James Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Faustino Patlan, Ruben Villarreal, Antonio Santana, Juanito Martinez, Jayden Clark and Macario Valencia Jr.
Angelus Funeral Home