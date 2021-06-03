After years of battling multiple medical issues, Terri Ann Hubbard Moore, 52, lost her fight with End-Stage Renal Failure on Friday, May 21, 2021. Jerri was at Cypress Pointe Health and Wellness Center in Houston at the time of her passing. Terri was born in Kingsville, Texas, on August 7, 1968, to Cdr. Ray G.”Tim” Hubbard, Jr., and Johnnie Ann Staton Hubbard. Terri graduated from UT Austin with a B.A. majoring in Psychology and Anthropology. She worked in a law firm and two hotels as a bookkeeper while attending college. She enjoyed working children’s events with the City of Austin as “Cinnamon the Clown”. After graduation, Terri worked several years for the Austin Sheriff’s Department and Del Valley Prison, and later earned certification as a nail tech in cosmetology as well. In 1998, Terri moved back to Beeville due to her medical condition in order to be closer to her mother for assistance in her ongoing care, and she lived there for the past 23 years. Terri was a Christian who loved church, music and singing. Terri also loved animals, especially her many dogs throughout the years. Terri also loved arts and crafts and more recently she was self-taught in the craft of bead jewelry.
Terri was preceded in death by her brother Ray G. “Dan ’l” Hubbard, Ill, and her father, Ray G. ”Tim” Hubbard, Jr. Terri is survived by her mother, Johnnie Ann Hubbard Sachtleben of Beeville, her sister, Hollie Ann Hubbard Martinez of San Antonio, her nephew, Travis Eric Martinez of Leakey, her niece, Dr. Savannah Erin Martinez of Fort Worth, and her loving puppy, “Buddy”.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Normanna Baptist Church (PO Box 86, Normanna, TX 78142) or any charitable organization in her memory is appreciated.
Her memorial will be announced at a later date.