Terry Wilkins, loving husband, father and Papa went home to be with the Lord July 21, in Victoria, Texas, after a long illness. Terry was born July 28, 1947, in Fort Worth. While in college at North Texas State he met his wife, Virginia, and they married June 27, 1969. They had three beautiful children, Matt, Lora and Rebekah and 7 grandchildren. Terry’s heart was in serving Christ through ministry. He served in every position in a church from janitor to pastor; whatever it was he did it with a joyful heart and a smile on his face. Eleven years ago, Terry and Virginia moved to South Texas to work for STCH Ministries as houseparents on the Marshall Ranch Campus. They later moved to Barnes Cottage on the Boothe Campus located in Pettus, Texas. They have been Mimi and Papa to everyone who has stepped foot on the Boothe Campus over the years. Terry was also a deacon at First Baptist Church Beeville and played the keyboard on Sunday mornings. His servant heart and cheerful attitude made him loved by everyone he came in contact with. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nada Wilkins. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, brothers, Don and Bruce, children, Matt, Lora and Rebekah, 7 grandchildren and all the girls that he was Papa to while at STCH Ministries. Services are pending, and information will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to STCH Ministries, PO Box 759 Beeville, TX 78104 www.STCHM.org or the FBC Beeville Building Fund, 600 N Saint Marys Street, Beeville, TX 78102. To leave notes for the family visit https://www.gordonfh.com/memorials/terry-wilkins/4297530/index.php.