Thad Reagan Moore, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, D’Netta Moore (Houma, LA); children, Robert Sean Odom (Katy, TX), Logan Woodrow Moore (Houma, LA); grandchildren, Kellum James Odom (Katy, TX), Evelyn Mae Odom (Katy, TX), Holden Kucia (New Orleans, LA), Lauren Kucia (Katy, TX), Mia Grace Moore (Houma, LA); brother, Richard Leroy Moore (Navasota, TX); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Thad was born on May 20, 1943, in Beeville, Texas, to Lucy Reagan Moore and Paul Morgan Moore. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School, Beeville, Texas, in 1961, and Texas A&M University in 1969.
After graduating from A&M, Thad joined the B.D. Holt Company, Corpus Christi, Texas. By 1978, he had started his own company, Redding & Moore Well Service. In 1990, Thad joined Pride Petroleum in Houston as Vice President before becoming Vice President of H & V Equipment in Progresso, Texas. In 2017, Thad joined his son Logan at Marlin Oilfield Divers, Inc., in Houma, Louisiana.
Thad left his mark everywhere he went and touched many lives. He was well known for his humor and integrity and was adored by his family and friends. He loved nothing more than hunting and fishing with D’Netta and his boys.
His Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021- Beeville, Country Club beginning at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in Beeville, Texas.
In addition, a Celebration of Life will continue on Sunday, December 19, 2021- Jake’s Restaurant and Bar beginning at 4:00 p.m. at South Padre Island.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Friends of Animal Rescue, South Padre Island.
