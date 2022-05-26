Thelma “Cotton” Wolfe, 96, of Beeville, Texas, went to be with Our Lord and reunite with her loved ones in heaven on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas where she had lived with her daughter for the past six years.
Thelma was born July 24, 1925 in Pawnee (Bee County) to the late Pearl (Taylor) and Charlie Angermiller. She married the love of her life, Oliver Wolfe, on April 15, 1943 in George West. She devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Orangedale.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, David Wolfe of Cotulla and Wayne Wolfe of Dilly; her daughter, Sharon and husband Harold Herrmann of Kerrville; five grandchildren, Clint (Jana) Wolfe of McKinney, Wesley Wolfe of George West, Amy (Joey) Kennedy of Kerrville, Jason (Kristine) Herrmann of Helotes and Julie (Mike) Nobles of Kerrville; and six great-grandchildren, Harrison and Kendall Herrmann, Hudson and Hailey Nobles and Zane and Brayln Fry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl (Taylor) and Charlie Angermiller; her husband, Oliver Wolfe; brother, Ervin Angermiller; three sisters, Dora Fehlis, Alma Skelton and Margaret Ferguson; and daughter-in-law, Dora Wolfe.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with Pastor Beau Jemison officiating.
Burial will follow in Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Herrmann, Clint Wolfe, Wesley Wolfe, Mike Nobles, Bryan Wolfe and Harrison Herrmann.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, Texas 78028.