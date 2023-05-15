Thelma Jean Reagan Smith went to be with Jesus on May 5, 2023. She was born on Thanksgiving Day - November 24, 1932 - to Eugene “Gene” Powell Reagan and Thelma Elaine (Beck) Reagan in Beeville, Texas.
Though she didn’t live in Beeville until 1988, Beeville was always her home! Her Daddy worked for the Department of Agriculture, so Thelma Jean (or TJ to many of her friends) was raised along the Texas border until her family moved to Washington, DC when she was 12 years old. Every summer, her family traveled back to Beeville to visit family and friends. Thelma had 33 first cousins between her Reagan and Beck families - all of whom she loved dearly.
Thelma started attending SMU when she was 16 where she roomed with her childhood friend, Bette Jean Manske. She pledged Zeta Tau Alpha while at SMU. She transferred to George Washington University as a journalism major after a couple years to be closer to her parents and her sister, Ruthie. While at GW, she became President of the ZTA Chapter and was later chosen to be the youngest Province President ZTA had at the time.
Thelma was an amazing mother to Steve, Shari, and Laurie. She was always active in her children’s activities whether being a Room Mother at school, President of the PTA, Girl Scout leader, Den Mother, or 4-H leader.
While living in Conroe, TX, she owned a gift shop called Serendipity and had a catering business. She was well-known for her beautiful cakes and cookies!
Upon moving to Beeville, Thelma became very active in everything Beeville! She was a member of the Wednesday Luncheon Club (that met on Thursdays!), Home Arts Club, Chamber of Commerce, and the Barnhart Foundation to name a few of her activities. She loved her church - First United Methodist - and was very active with Walk to Emmaus. She loved sharing her love for Jesus with others!
Thelma is survived by her sister Ruth Elaine Newheiser Anderson, her son Steve Smith and daughter-in-law Kathleen of New Braunfels, daughter Shari Eichler and her husband Dan of College Station, and daughter Laurie Massengale and her husband Donnie of Conroe. She adored her seven grandchildren - Nathanael, Reagan, and Adrienne Smith, Brooke Corbett and Jesse Massengale, and Andrew and Sarah Eichler. Thelma was also blessed with two great-grandchildren - Shiloh Corbett and Hadley Massengale.
Thelma loved everyone she met and everyone loved her! She always had a smile on her face!
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville on Memorial Day, May 29th at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bill Duke officiating.
