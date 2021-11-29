Thelma Lois Horton Slayton passed away at home on November 26, 2021, following a long illness.
Thelma was born May 6, 1934, to William and Lois Burris Horton in Three Rivers, Texas. She spent most of her young years in Cadiz, Texas. She attended schools in George West and Beeville, Texas, graduating from A.C. Jones High School in 1952. She was a lifelong Baptist and member of First Baptist Church Skidmore. She was her children’s best friend and confidant of close nieces and nephews. She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren and doted on her great-grandchildren.
In 1953, Thelma married Harold (Sonny) Slayton. Sonny went to be with his Lord in 1981 and in 1987, she married Forrest Hawkins. Forrest would take care of Thelma and her family until his death in 2009.
Thelma was co-owner of Blue Ribbon Washateria #1 where she worked for several years and then worked at Zimmer Floral as a bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Sonny Slayton (1981) and Forrest Hawkins (2009); her parents; and a brother, W.B. Horton.
She is survived by children, Connie Slayton, Vicki (Raymond) Gilstrap and Glenn (Diane) Slayton; sister, Jean Mitchem; grandchildren, Bryan Hudson, Brad (Ann) Hudson, Kristy (Hector) Luna, Jennifer (Brian) Lee and Kelsey (Colton) Warren; four great-grandchildren, Natalie Hudson, Melody Lee and John and James Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 1 o’clock with Pastor Jeff Janca officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Bryan and Brad Hudson, Hector Luna, Colton Warren, Clint McAdams and William Schirmer.
A special thank you to the nurses and caregivers of Exclusive Home Health and Hospice for their care and support as well friends and family.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home