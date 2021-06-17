BEEVILLE – Theodoro R. Garza, 90, passed away on June 13, 2021. He was born on Oct. 24, 1930, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Teodoro and Matilde (Rubio) Garza. He married Dora Martinez on Sept. 19, 1952, in Beeville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had retired as a construction worker in the oil field industry.
He is also preceded in death by one daughter, Dora Alicia Garza; one sister, Irene R. Garza; and two brothers, Reynaldo R. Garza and Joe Henry Suniga.
He is survived by his wife, Dora M. Garza of Beeville; one daughter, Rosie Maldonado of Beeville; two sons, Ted M. (Maria) Garza of Kyle, Texas, and Benny R. Garza of Beeville; one brother, Benito (Graciela Tijerina) Garza of Beeville; grandchildren, Alex (Marlene) Maldonado, Albert Maldonado, Desiree Nicole Garza, Benny Ray (BJ) Garza, Jr., Anna (Larry) Mosley, Markus Garza, Teodoro Garza, III, Reva J. (Shannon) Beena and Brandie M. (Daniel) Cordova. He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, June 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, June 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Alex Maldonado, Albert Maldonado, Benny Ray (BJ) Garza, Jr., Markus Garza, Reva J. Beena and Brandie M. Cordova.
Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Borrego, Desiree Nicole Garza, Anna Mosley and Teodoro Garza, III.
