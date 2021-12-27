Thomas Albert Maxwell left this world on Sunday, December 19, and is now crossing the heavens looking for his beloved wife, Lee Maxwell.
Tom was born July 15, 1936, in Sinton, Texas, and walked with us an incredible 85 years. He served his country for nine years in the Coast Guard, traveled the world, and lived an exceedingly full life. Tom found true love, was proud of his family and touched the lives of so many that he and Momma Lee “adopted” and loved over the years.
To know Tom and Lee was to feel kindness, gentleness, compassion and generosity over a cup of good coffee.
Tom was predeceased by his mother and father, Cecelia and JW Maxwell; daughter, Erin Marcus; and his lovely wife, Lee Maxwell. Tom leaves behind his sons, Sean and Yllan “Max” Maxwell; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Reedy; and brothes, Richard and John Maxwell.
All are welcome to his Celebration of Life and Memorial at Galloway & Sons in Beeville at 2:00 p.m., December 31, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to gather near George West after the service to share coffee, tell stories and BBQ.
Please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in place of flowers.