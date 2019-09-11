Thomas Camacho, Sr., 56, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Mr. Camacho was born September 7, 1962 in Beeville, Texas to Cleofas and Tomasita (Elizalde) Camacho. He graduated Class 1982 from A.C. Jones High School, and on July 13, 1985, he married Raquel Trevino in Beeville. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and was employed at Coastal Bend College for 16 years in the maintenance department and most recently at St. Mary’s Academy the past two years. He was proud of his Beeville roots, loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren, his brothers, whom he was very close to, and enjoyed fishing and serving his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernesto Camacho; and sister, Hermalinda Arredondo.
Survivors include his wife, Raquel Camacho; a daughter, Adriana Camacho; two sons, Thomas (Brooke) Camacho Jr. and John Daniel Camacho; four granddaughters, Kaileigh Miller, Erin Miller, Karissa Velasquez and Emilee Velasquez; one grandson, Thomas Camacho III; three brothers, Wally Camacho, Jose Camacho and Santiago “JC” Camacho, all of Beeville; and a sister, Gloria Martinez of Meza, Arizona.
Visitation was held Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Angelus Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 p.m.
The funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment followed at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Joey Perez, Jay Camacho, Christopher Tapia, Michael Camacho, Francisco Gonzales, III and Jaime Moron.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Rene Gonzales, Rene Trevino, Juan Trevino, Tommy Perez, Adam Aleman, Cipriano Rivera, Felix Camacho. Patricio David Trevino, Enocencio “Jr.” Tapia, Jack E. Bolton, Bill D. Frost and Abel Trevino.