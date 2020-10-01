Thomas “Keith” Brown, 57, of Beeville passed away on September 29, 2020, in Beeville, Texas. He was born on June 3, 1963, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Thomas and Billie Brown.
On June 30, 1990, Keith married Dawn DeJaeger-Brown in Georgetown, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Brown; his mother, Billie Brown; and his brother, Andrew Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Brown.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Brown’s home for his friends and family.