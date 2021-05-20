Our beloved son, Thomas Moczygemba, 31, of Austin, Texas was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Thomas was born September 12, 1989 in Corpus Christi to Larry and Jane Moczygemba. He was a 2008 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from Texas A&M University, College Station. He was employed as a rehabilitation counselor and was a member of Gateway Church in Austin.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Woodhouse.
Survivors include his parents, Larry and Jane Moczygemba; his daughter, Adelyn Moczygemba; a brother, Daniel (Kayla) Moczygemba; grandparents, Alton and Cecelia Moczygemba and Elizabeth Woodhouse; and a niece and nephew, Hailey and Andrew Moczygemba.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by burial at the Moczygemba Family Ranch Cemetery in Berclair.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Moczygemba, Allen Moczygemba, Jeff Moczygemba, Lane Moczygemba, Ross Moczygemba and Gene Woodhouse.
Honorary pallbearer will be Alton Moczygemba.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BRC Recovery, Mark D. Houston Memorial Fund, 11503 Parsons Road, Manor, Texas 78749.