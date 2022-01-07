Thomas “Tommy” Wilson O’Neil, 78, of Beeville, Texas passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.
Tommy was born January 30, 1943, in Beeville to Ignatius Patrick “Bud” O’Neil and Kathleen (Wilson) O’Neil. He was a 1960 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and retired as a rancher. He married Nancy Newsom in Beeville on December 28, 1965, at St. Joseph Catholic Church where they remained active members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Kathleen O’Neil.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Newsom) O’Neil of Beeville; two daughters, Kathleen O’Neil of West Virginia and Keleigh (O’Neil) Walters and her husband, Matthew Walters, of Temple; a son, Thomas Allan O’Neil of Beeville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Monday, January 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Mass celebration at 11 o’clock. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.