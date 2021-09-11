On Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 9 p.m., Tollie Dairell Hurst was given a new body to replace his worn out body of 92 years. Tollie was known for his construction of many houses, apartments, churches and even a funeral home. He will also be remembered for his strong faith in God and the love and care of his family.
Tollie was born on May 18, 1928, near Pleasanton, Texas, to Chester C. and Climmie (Williams) Hurst. During the Depression and war, the family moved and finally settled in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in a preacher’s home. On August 10, 1947, he married his wife, Barbara Jean (Collier) Hurst.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester C. and Climmie Williams Hurst; two brothers, Ernest E. Hurst and Reverend Chester C. Hurst, Jr.; two sisters, Wanda Morrison and Delores Freeze; and two grandsons, Terry Dewayne Hurst and Timothy Dairell Hurst.
Tollie is survived by his wife of 74 years, Barbara Jean Hurst; sister, Shirley Stewart; son, T. Dairell (Lupita) Hurst Jr.; a daughter, LaDonna Hurst; grandson, Donald Wayne (Mendy) Hurst; a granddaughter, Tonya Genae (Harry) Rossmoine; great-grandson, Cody Lee (Candace) Fedler; two great-granddaughters, Melisa Denae (Jake) Butler and Jacy Dee (Jacob) Fernandez; and three great-great-grandchildren, Juliette Fernandez and James and Alice Butler.
Viewing will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 13, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 11 o’clock at Glenwood Cemetery with Don Hurst officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home