BEEVILLE – Tommy D. Proffitt, 83, passed away on June 15, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 23, 1938, in Munday, Texas, to James and Aurora (Moore) Proffitt. He married Jesusa Ochoa on Dec. 3, 1965, in Beeville, Texas, who preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2017. He served 22 years in the U.S. Navy and was a retired correctional officer from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He is also preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
He is survived by one son, Tommy D. Proffitt, Jr. of Beeville; four daughters, Linda Gail Macher, Elizabeth Proffitt Anzar and Norma Jean Proffitt, all of Beeville, and Teresa Proffitt Abshire of Sinton, Texas; two sisters, Cybil Greenwood of Munday, Texas, and Bobbie Fuller of Como, Texas. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
