Tracy Gilliam Fox-Olson passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her home in Agua Dulce at the age of 59.
Tracy was born January 14, 1962, in Beeville, Texas, to Willard J. Fox and Gloria Jeanie Gilliam. She was a graduate of A.C. Jones High School and earned a degree in nursing. She was a compassionate nurse and loved the many individuals she cared for. Other passions include cooking, wild nature, knitting, her children and furry children.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Nesloney; her father, Willard Fox; mother, Gloria Lepchenske; stepfather, Ski Lepchenske; brother, Clay Fox; and sister, Claudia Clark.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick Schweikert; three sons, Brandon Nesloney, Jason Williams and Iann Williams; four brothers, Willard Fox, Darrel Fox, Jeffrey Fox and Justin Hedrick; a grandson, Brayden Nesloney; a granddaughter, Bailey Nesloney; and her three furry children, Bear, Butterbean and Yamalee.
