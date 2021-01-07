Travis Edward Tindol Jr., 73, of Beeville, Texas, passed away in a San Antonio hospital on Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was a Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was born on a Wednesday, March 5, 1947, in Beeville, to (Travis) Edward “Ed” Tindol Sr. and (Laura) Elizabeth (Lewis) Tindol.
He was the owner of Fastop Bottle Shoppe since 2000, and for almost 30 years before that, co-owner of Tindol Distributing Co. with his father, distributing Budweiser products to Bee and surrounding counties.
He was incredibly humble and kind, thoughtful, most often seen with a smile on his face, and ready to greet you with a strong handshake, pat on the back, or a one-armed hug. He truly cared and was incredibly loyal. He could get away with saying almost anything to anyone, things for which another might have been run out of town. But you always knew it was coming from a place of good-heartedness, and he thrived on the chance that you’d give it right back to him.
One of his absolute biggest joys in life was seeing others happy. For nearly the last decade he took great pride in bringing some measure of happiness to old and new friends who came through the doors of T’s Honky Tonk.
Every day but Sunday, he went to breakfast and to read the daily newspaper, mainly to check sports scores and see who he had outlived that day. Every day but Sunday. Because after running the store all week and then spending the last three nights of every weekend at T’s, he was tired. And he rested on Sundays. And so we found it peacefully fitting that he passed on a Sunday.
He lived and attended school in George West, Texas, until he was 13 years old, then moved with his family to Beeville once his dad bought the Jax (beer) distributorship. He was a 1965 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and attended Sul Ross State College before marrying his high school sweetheart, (Edith) Evon Wright, and moving to Uvalde, Texas, to start working and raising his family. In 1969, they and their two daughters, Holly and Kristen, moved back home where son, Travis, was born. They raised their family in Beeville and were married 24 years.
Travis and his second wife, Guadalupe “Lupita” (Hinojosa), were married ten years and raised their son, Clayton, in Beeville. They opened Fastop Bottle Shoppe together.
Over the years, Travis was increasingly involved in the community, both as a businessman and overall supporter of Beeville and the surrounding area. He bowled, played softball, and golfed for many years. He coached and umpired Little League baseball before ultimately officiating area high school and junior high football games for over 25 years. He was widely considered a good and fair official by both fellow officials and area coaches.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Edward Tindol Sr.; and youngest brother, Gary Phillip Tindol.
Survivors include his daughters, Holly (Michael) Kersten of San Antonio and Kristen (Jerry) Nelson of Floresville; sons, Travis (Tamra) Tindol III of Driftwood and Clayton (fiancé Michelle Dang) Tindol of Beeville; grandchildren, Corin (fiancé Leon Payne) Nelson of Floresville, Andrew Burton of Fort Hood, Katherine Burton of Dallas and Brock Nelson of Floresville; great-grandchildren, Kiley Kinyon, Kinsley Kinyon and Leon Payne V, all of Floresville; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; a brother, Ronald (Jimmye Lu) Tindol of Spring Branch; mothers of his children, Evon Tindol of San Antonio and Lupita Kemple, of Corpus Christi; his long-time girlfriend, Michelle Martinez, and her children, JoAnthony (Cyndee) Zamora, Adam Zamora, Lynnsey Martinez, all of Beeville, and Samantha Martinez of Corpus Christi.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home and will also be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at the church that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Gussettville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Burton, Brock Nelson, Lance Tindol, Bill Goynes, Colton Tindol, Garrett Tindol, Eloy Rodriguez and Jason Weischwill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Tindol, Steven Scotten, Marc Eeds, JoAnthony Zamora and Adam Zamora.
All expressions of sympathy, including flowers, honorary donations to a favorite charity, and cards are welcome.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home