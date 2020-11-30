Trinidad Ramon III, 58, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020.
He was born on August 6, 1962, in Beeville, Texas, to Trinidad Ramon Jr. and Magdalene Flores.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Magdalene Flores Ortiz; and nephew, Raul Ramon Jr.
Trinidad is survived by his companion, Linda Ramirez; father, Trinidad (Stella) Ramon Jr., siblings, Mary Jane (Herman) Avendano of Ohio, Maggie (Robert) Jones of California, Raul (Donna) Ramon Sr. of Beeville, Yvonne “Bonnie” Perez of Rockport, Lisa (Rick) Gonzales of Rockport, Ramon Ramon of Rockport; children, Amy (Jose) Lincoln, Trinidad “Gordo” (Katlynn) Ramon IV, Christina Ramon, Benny (Amanda) Ramon, Daniel Ramon, Jodi Lee Ramon, Alexis Ramon, Magdaleno “Leno” Ramon, Katelyn Ramon; 22 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 12:00pm Thursday, Dec. 3, at Treviño Funeral Home with a chapel service to follow at 2:00pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Burial will be private.
