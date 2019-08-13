Mr. Trino M. “El Copeton” Cano Jr., 79, of Beeville, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Mr. Cano was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Beeville to Maria R. (Moa) and Trino W. Cano Sr. He married Juanita Mendoza on Aug. 17, 1962, and retired as a cook from the Navy Exchange at NAS Chase Field and Cains Restaurant. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria M. and Trino W. Cano Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita M. Cano of Beeville; a daughter, Gracie C. (Leo) Rodriguez of Beeville; a granddaughter, Brianna C. Rodriguez of Goliad; a grandson, Nicholas C. Rodriguez of Beeville; and a great-grandson, Reegan Caelix Gaona of Goliad.
Visitation will be held today (Wednesday) from 5 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Jorge Cano, Frank Moron, Johnny Frank Hernandez, Joe Henry Lopez, Concepcion Carrizales and Juan Martinez Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Beeville Family Riders.
