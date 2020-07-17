Twila Ann Mengers died July 13, 2020 at the age of 81 in Corpus Christi of complications due to COVID-19. Twila lived in Tynan, Texas with her husband of 60 years, Wayne Mengers.
She was born August 17, 1938 in Waterloo, Arkansas to Flave Jackson House and Ola Mae Arrington Collins House. Twila graduated from Benavides High School in 1956 after her family moved to Texas during her childhood. She attended Paris Junior College before working at Channel 10 News and Corpus Christi Caller Times. During this time Twila and Wayne began dating. They married November 26, 1959. Twila was a devoted wife and helper to Wayne as they owned and operated Wayne Mengers Farms. Twila was well known for her love of her family. She found no fault in her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren, but loved them without condition or expectation. She was a good friend to many; her home was open to anyone who wanted to stop by to visit or have a cup of coffee. Always the hostess, Twila loved decorating her home for holidays and having her entire family over for large meals and conversation. She especially enjoyed watching Texas A&M football games with family and friends. Most importantly, Twila exemplified a heart of service to God. She worshiped with the Mathis church of Christ for 60 years where she taught women and children in Bible classes. She also co-hosted many wedding and baby showers and regularly took food to families in need. She also supported Southwest School of Bible Studies. During her time on the farm, she was named Bee Soil and Water Conservation Homemaker and Bee County Co-op Man of the Year. She also worked for the Bee County Extension Offi ce giving women cooking lessons in their homes. She enjoyed her membership in the local Bridge Club and Garden Club and also supported her local library as a member of the Mathis Library Club.
Twila is survived by her husband Wayne Mengers and her children Tryne and Senecia Mengers, Thomas and Mary Mengers, and Tammy and Bill McCarn. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren - Katlynn and Matt Lanham, Sarah Mengers, Ben and Lacey Mengers, Emily and Keith Minton, Coleman and Sarah Mengers, Connor and Amber McCarn, Rachel and Regis Parks, Zachary and Rheegan Mengers and Declan McCarn - as well as her 13 great-grandchildren - Luke, Bailey, Millie, Nora, James, Elliot, Raylan, Lydia, Claire, Keeton, Eli, Ezra and Hallie. She had a list of her great-grandchildren’s names by her bed so she could read them every night. Twila is also survived by her sister Nellie Sue Hicks, her sister-in-law Bonnie House, and manynieces and nephews.
Twila is preceded in death by her parents Flave Jackson House and Ola Mae Arrington Collins House and her siblings James Robert Collins, Thomas Arrington Collins, Ola Marshalene Collins, Paul Tryne House, and William Jackson House.
A visitation is scheduled for 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas. A graveside funeral will follow at 9 a.m.
Friday at Waldheim Cemetery in Tynan, Texas. Twila’s dear friend Justin Guess will officiate. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Southwest School of Bible Studies at 8900 Menchaca Rd., Austin, TX 78748.