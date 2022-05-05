Verna “Jean” Borchers Billings Turner, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, after enjoying a life full of love.
Jean was born on October 21, 1934, to Edmond and Mamie Borchers in Beeville, Texas and raised by Lloyd and Fritzie Billings of Beeville. She graduated with honors from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville in 1953. While in school, she became the Drum Major for the Trojan Band and was a star basketball and volleyball player. She has remained close friends with the Class of ‘53 throughout her life.
After graduation, Jean married Roscoe James Turner, Jr. from Pawnee, Texas, and was married to him for 53 years. They were blessed with three children who became the center of their life. She taught Sunday School, Bible School and was involved in church activities at the First United Methodist Church in Beeville. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Leader and President of the PTA in Corpus Christi.
Jean loved being a homemaker and she always welcomed friends and family into her home. Her home was filled with warmth and kindness and her children and their friends congregated there. Her life was filled with music, friends and laughter. She also enjoyed the sanctity of a beautiful yard and an organized home. We will miss her greatly.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe James Turner, Jr., her birth parents, the parents who raised her and her siblings from both families.
She is survived by her children, Debra Jean Turner Shumate and Ron Byrn of Orange Grove, Sharon Ann Turner Billings and her husband David Clark Billings of Robstown, and Scott Edward Turner and his wife Karla Rader Turner of Bryan. Jean is also survived by three granddaughters, Amy Lynn Shumate Segovia of Corpus Christi and Sarah Kathryn Turner and Shannon Elaine Turner, both of College Station; and two great-grandsons, Ivan James Segovia and Nikolai Peter Segovia, both of Corpus Christi. Additionally, Jean is survived by her close friend and companion, LTC Marvin Norwood; and the numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville. Dress is casual.
Burial of cremains will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
For those unable to attend the service, a recording will be posted at https://www.gallowayandsons.com/obituary/Jean-Turner the following day.