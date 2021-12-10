Vernon Guy Bryan, 79, passed away the morning of December 4, 2021. He was born in Poteet, Texas on June 29, 1942, to Helen Mary Zezula and Guy A Bryan. He was the first of four children, two sisters and one brother. He attended college at Sam Houston State, where he met Diane. During their time together they would raise four children, Mandy, Lezlie, Becky and Bubba. From his children would come 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Let me tell you about my Dad, I’ve always felt the best way to describe him was as a renaissance man. Even before I came along, he had already owned a gas station, been a mechanic for John Deere, worked on a dairy, and was a pilot for an oil company during the oil boom of the early 80’s. Once the boom was over, he became a deputy sheriff in Live Oak County for several years before starting his own business cleaning feedlots. He finally decided to call it quits and “retire”, only to end up taking care of cattle and other odds and ends for someone else.
A man of many dreams and skills, he was easily the hardest working man I’ve ever known, and I never knew him to waste a day of his life. He was a great friend to many people over his life and was looked up to by many. He had a heart of gold, a hardy laugh, and always had time to fix something for someone. Loved by many, he will be greatly missed.
We have created a website to remember Vernon. Stories and memories of him may be submitted at www.VernonBryan.com.
Written by Bubba Bryan