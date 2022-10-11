Vickie Lynn Thomas, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away September 22, 2022.
Vickie was born March 6, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was the daughter of the late Mary Jean (Capps) and James Justice Thomas of Beeville. She grew up in Beeville and was a 1975 graduate of A.C. Jones High School.
Vickie proudly served in the United States Navy and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War. Vickie had the good fortune to live for a time in Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, California, and of course, Texas. She attended Texas A&M University where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Psychology and a master’s degree in Counseling. She later earned Education certifications to teach both regular and special needs students. In Vickie’s own words, she worked as a Special Education teacher, social worker, and associate psychologist “all over the USA.” She also served in various other occupations, such as telephone operator, jobs in law enforcement, and even bulldozer operator. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beeville.
Whatever Vickie loved; she was passionate about. She had been known for putting herself in harm’s way to help others whether she knew them or not, especially the animals. She considered herself to be an animal rights advocate/activist and was well known among other animal advocates in the area. She would travel hundreds of miles at her own expense to assist with animal rescue. Vickie had numerous rescue dogs and cats, and they remained by her side to the end.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jean (Capps) and James Justice Thomas (Jeanie and Jimmy).
Survivors include a few relatives and many friends who loved Vickie and described her as “an awesome person.”
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 10 at Beeville Memorial Park with Rev. Don Taylor officiating.
Donations in Vickie’s name may be made to the Beeville Animal Shelter at: City Hall, Attention: Beeville Animal Shelter, 400 N. Washington St., Beeville, TX 78102.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home