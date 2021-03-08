Mr. Victor Allen Heinderman joined the Lord on March 3, 2021, at the age of 65.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on December 28, 1955, to Carrie Louise Roy and Calvin Hinderman.
He was member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was baptized at an early age. He graduated from A. C. Jones High School and set two track records in 1975 and was inducted into the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame.
He served in the U.S. Army and love to sing and play his guitar.
Victor is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Chasitie Hinderman (Derrick) Rogers of Round Rock; son, Victor Allen Hinderman, Jr. of Corpus Christi; brothers, Calvin E. Hinderman, Jr., Anthony W. Hinderman, Michael L. Hinderman, Carl E. Hinderman, Curtis D. Hinderman; sister, Sylvia L. Heinderman; grandchildren, Chadrick Rogers and Chaysie Rogers.
Visitation will be held at 9:00a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 10:00a.m. with Rev. Eric R. Tarver officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery with full military honors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.
Pallbearers will be Calvin Hinderman, Jr., Anthony Hinderman, Carl Hinderman, Curtis Hinderman, Rudy Trevino, Jr., Robert Robinson and Walter Harvey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Rogers, Anthony Hinderman, Jr., Charles Crenshaw, and Shelby Lewis.
