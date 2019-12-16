Victor Nerios Carbajal, 82, of George West, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Mr. Carbajal was born March 6, 1937, in George West to Norberto H. and Guadalupe (Nerios) Carbajal. He married Amelia Basquez in March 1957. He was employed in the pipeline and oilfield business most of his life and worked with U.S. Steel Corporation at the Clay West Mine near George West. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing bingo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norberto H. Carbajal and Guadalupe (Nerios) Chavez; a son, Victor Carbajal Jr.; a brother, Andres Carbajal; and a sister, Epifania Perez.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Amelia B. Carbajal; three daughters, Maria Louisa (Gonzalo) Guerrero and Diana Gutierrez (Roberto Mendoza), both of Beeville, and Mary Alice Trevino of George West; three sons, Albert Carbajal (Shaunessy Vogel) and Ruben (Janice Garcia) Carbajal, both of Three Rivers, and Leo Carbajal of Beeville; a brother, Lauro (Vicky) Carbajal of Lamesa; a sister, Maria Cortez of Beeville; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Galloway & Sons George West Chapel. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. George Catholic Church in George West with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial followed at St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, John Anthony Gutierrez, Frankie Gutierrez, Josh Gutierrez, Nicholas Carbajal, Adrian Carbajal and Leroy Morin.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home