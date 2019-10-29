Victor S. Rodriguez, 90, of Beeville, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Taft to Simon and Felicita (Saenz) Rodriguez. He married Maria Rivas on Nov. 13, 1958, in Altus, Oklahoma, was a retired truck driver and an active member of Latin American Council of Christian Churches.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Solferino DeLuna Garcia; a brother, Pablo Rodriguez; a sister, Carmen Gonzales; and a child, baby Rodriguez.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Rivas Rodriguez of Beeville; two sons, Simon (Aurora) Rodriguez of San Angelo and Victor Rodriguez Jr. of Beeville; a daughter, Elva (Larry) Alaniz of Pawnee; two brothers, Bartolo (Maria) Garcia of Brady and Epimenio (Angie) Garcia of Beeville; two sisters, Marcela Duenes of Beeville and Otilia (Pancho) Duenes of Shallowater; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with Pastor Erasmo Chapa officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Victor Rodriguez, Jr., Larry Alaniz, Larry Alaniz Jr., Sammy Gonzales, Gerald Castillo and Cory Rodriguez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel