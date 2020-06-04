Victoria Elizabeth Arrisola Lyssy passed away May 30, 2020, at the age of 25, in Normanna, TX. She was born Feb. 7, 1995, in Beeville, Texas, to Phillip Arrisola and Shannon (Rodgers) Hodge.
Growing up Victoria loved playing sports and being competitive. She also had a love for first responding and worked in dispatch and was a volunteer firefighter. She had a love for fashion, Texas Country Music and anytime she could get together with her brothers and sisters and laugh till their cheeks hurt. Her love for her boys, Patton and Hayden and her husband, Chris, was apparent to everyone that knew her. She had a smile that would light up a room and an attitude that would put you in your place if she thought you needed it. She had a caring heart as big as Texas that will live on in her two boys.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Robert Rodgers, whom she loved dearly. She was also preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Harmon Devall, Doyle and Juanita Cupit and Felipe Arrisola.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Michael Christopher Lyssy; her sons, Michael Patton Lyssy and Hayden Levitt Lyssy; her parents, Phillip (Amy) Arrisola and Shannon (John) Hodge; her brothers and sisters, Ryan Grayson, Myranda Arrisola, John Robert Hodge, Mattison Arrisola, Cody Arrisola, Marcella Hodge and Ryan (Veronica) Fahrig; her grandparents, Jewel Rodgers, Rhonda (Bill) Chesnutt and Claudio (Amanda) Arrisola; her great-grandparents, Marcy Devall and Maria Arrisola; her mother and father-in-law, Michael (Peggy) Lyssy and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 6:00 pm with prayer service at 7:00 pm. at Trevino Funeral Home, Beeville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10:00am at Trevino Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna.
Pallbearers will be John Robert Hodge, Cody Arrisola, Dustin Wrinkle, Michael Perkins, J. Briggs and JoJo Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Harmon Rodgers, Michael Patrick Rodgers, Lester Kissee and Jack Steele.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences @trevinofh.com.
Trevino Funeral Home