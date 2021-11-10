BEEVILLE – Victoriano (Victor) Almendarez Jr., 70, of Beeville, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021. He was born on Feb. 14, 1951, in Cotulla, Texas, to Victoriano (Tano) and Simona (Diaz) Almendarez. He married Guadalupe Garcia on June 14, 1969, in Tilden, Texas. He worked for Valero Refinery in Three Rivers, Texas, for 32 years, before retiring on March 31, 2013.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe Garcia Almendarez; son, Victor Almendarez; great-grandson, Wyatt Ryan Hinojosa; and two brothers; and one sister.
He is survived by his five children, Richard (Melissa) Almendarez, Raymond (Virginia) Almendarez, Lori Ann (Roland) Camareno, Dolores (Russell) Hinojosa, Yolanda (Joe) Benavides; eleven grandchildren, Taylor, Russell, Tyler, Austin, Riana, Bailey, Victoria, Vanessa, Caleb, Raymond and Joseph; twelve great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Lil Victor, Nova, Westlynn, Lyndee Harper, Janisha, Osiris’ Jamari, Angelina, Atley, Caiden James, Bill and Desi. He is also survived by five brothers, four sisters.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, on Friday, Nov. 12, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Santos Jones officiating. Cremation services will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel