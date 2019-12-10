Vida (Smith) Williams, 71, of Karnes City, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Mrs. Williams was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Porter to Neal and Eura (Harrington) Smith. She enjoyed playing the organ, singing gospel music, Nancy Drew games on the computer, crocheting and quilt making. She also enjoyed the outdoors sitting on her front porch and watching the wildlife and traveling on cruises.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Eura Smith; first husband, Bobby Neil Rose; third husband, Gary Williams; and two brothers, Jorli Smith and DB Smith.
Survivors include her partner, Larry Ables; siblings, Neal (Kay) Smith, John (Peggy) Smith, Verline (Noel) McCarn, Erline Burch, Donna Davis and Don (Myra) Smith; children, Lisa Ann (Andrew) Demmer, Theresa Lynn (Scotty) Pope, Robert Wayne Rose (Kristy Anderson), Valerie Roxanne (Jeremy) Parr and Kevin Ables; grandchildren, Brianna Faye Cox, CW Daughtrey, Jaymason Lee Cox, Amber Marie Daughtrey, Sara Ann Rose, Travis Lynn Cox, James Robert Hulsey, Terri Lynn Daughtrey, Scott McKinnley Robinson, Robert Wayne Rose Jr., Hailey Jo McInvale, Colton Matthew McInvale, Skylar Grace Parr, Kyle James Ables and Cody Ables; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home