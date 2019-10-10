Virginia Cope, 91, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Cope was born May 21, 1928, in Baytown to Walter and Ann (Benoit) Shatania. She was former owner of 19th Hole, Toot & Tote and Stardust Lounge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Grant Taylor Cope Jr.; a daughter, Deborah Cope; a sister, Leola Shatania; and a brother, Leward Shatania.
Survivors include her companion, Jackie Davis; a niece, Cynthia Ann McMorrow; a great-niece; a great-great-niece and -nephew; a stepdaughter, Mitzy (Robert) Stallings of George West; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Wesson, Gentry Wesson, Wesley Wesson, Jay Davis, Robert Stallings and David Stallings.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home