Virginia (Garces) Garcia, 78, of Victoria, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at West Houston Medical Center.
Mrs. Garcia was born May 21, 1941, in Goliad to Dionicio A. and Herminia (Padron) Garces. She married Benito Garcia and was a Catholic. She was retired from the Victoria Advocate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dionicio and Herminia Garces; her husband, Benito Garcia; four brothers, Albert, Alvino, Daniel and Panfilo Garces; and a sister, Lupe Garces.
Survivors include two sons, Benito (Mary) Garcia Jr. of Houston and Dionicio Garcia of Victoria; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Juanita, Mary and Frances, all of Beeville, and Mary Stoke of San Angelo.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville Community.
Pallbearers will be her nephews: Albert Garces Jr. Marcus Benavidez, Abel Garcia and Jeremy Sanchez.
Treviño Funeral Home