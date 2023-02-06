Virginia Geraldine (Thompson) Suffel, 91, of Tuleta, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Geraldine was born February 9, 1931 in San Perlita, Texas to Willie Jackson Thompson and Betty Jane (Coleman) Thompson. She married John Albert Suffel on January 31, 1948 in Tuleta. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tuleta and enjoyed through the years serving as choir director, organist and pianist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Betty Thompson; her husband, John Albert Suffel; son, Darrell Glen Suffel; and daughter, Cathy Gaye Prudhomme.
Survivors include a daughter, Betty Faye (Gilbert) Polasek of Tuleta; brother, Jackie (Christy) Thompson of Shawnee, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Audrey Cooper of Tucson, Arizona, Aaron Heniger of Beaumont, Ashley (Barry) Cummins of San Antonio, Chelsey Prudhomme of Austin and Travis (Kensi) Prudhomme of La Vernia; eight great-grandchildren, Avery Martinez, Larissa, Leah and Landon Heniger, Damian Cooper, Tinsley Prudhomme, Luke and Clara Dinsdale; and two step great grandchildren, Brennen and Kyan Cummins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 10, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stanton McMurrey, Dennis McMurrey, Trey Hill, Kenny Johns, Larry Sellers and Todd Van Way.