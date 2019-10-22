Virginia Grace McCoy Turner

Virginia Grace “Ginny” McCoy Turner, 92, of Normanna, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Mrs. Turner was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Far Rockaway, New York, to Scott Bradford and Mabel Bessie (Walker) Malbon. She had retired as a general surgeon and gynecologist nurse. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association, St. Philip’s Church Altar Guild, School and Berclair Mansion and volunteered at Christus Spohn Hospital.
Survivors include seven children, Cheryl R. (Don) Meynig, Sam B. McCoy Jr., Michael A. (Mary) McCoy, Elaine (Donnie) Thornton, Joyce (Richard) Guerrero, Annette Young and Jeanette (Scott) Kenley; nine grandchildren, Don Meynig II; Sam McCoy III; Aubrey McCoy, Penny Abel, Charles “Chuck” McCoy, Pete McCoy, Monica Guerrero, Henry Guerrero and Jimmy Martin; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Brian Tarver officiating. Interment will follow at San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna.
Pallbearers will be Aubrey McCoy, Sam McCoy III, Michael Taylor, Eric Taylor, Don Meynig, Sam (Jack) McCoy Jr., Roger Sneed and James Hubbs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Meynig II and Laurie Meynig.
