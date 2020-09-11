Virginia V. Diaz, 80, of Skidmore, Texas went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She was born in Oilton, Texas, on November 17, 1939, to Refugio Vasquez Sr. and Marta Lira. She was a retired sales supervisor in retail and was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Herminia V. Rodriguez, Aurora V. Sanchez; brother, Adan Vasquez and a grandson, Zachary Castillo.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Roberto Diaz of Skidmore, Texas; sons, Demetrio Castillo Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, and Israel Castillo of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Susana V. Gonzales of Corpus Christi, Texas, Carmen Vasquez of Mathis, Texas and Margarita Parhm of San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Reyes Vasquez and Refugio Vasquez Jr. both of Laredo, Texas; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at 8:00am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with a chapel service following at 9:00am.
Burial will be private.
She was a living example of what we all strive to be, happy. Her smile lit up every room she entered and her touch, oh, it was magical.
Her delicate demeanor gave you a sense of comfort that made you feel safe from the world. Her presence was magnetic, and everyone couldn’t help but be enveloped with her intriguing conversation.
