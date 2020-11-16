Mr. Waldo Avalos Sr., 76, formally of Mathis, Texas, passed away on November 11, 2020.
He was born on February 15, 1944, in Mathis, Texas, to the late Onesimo Mendoza Avalos and Lina Cavazos Avalos. He was a self-employed screen printer and proudly served in the United States Marines.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Oneismo Avalos Jr., Joe C. Avalos, Arcadio Avalos, Pedro Avalos; and sister, Raquel Avalos.
Mr. Avalos is survived by his children, Waldo (Brazila A.) Avalos Jr., Adrian Avalos, both of Port Lavaca, Texas, Onesimo Avalos of Houston, Texas, Raquel Avalos Vela of Texas City, Texas, Lupe (Bobby) Lopez of Port O’Conner, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Adrian Avalos, Joseph Avalos, Lina Avalos, Carlos Avalos, Sabrina Avalos, Craig Z. Lopez, Brianna D. Avalos, Alexzaria Lopez, Isabel N. Garza, Luke A. Vela; siblings, Elvira Ortiz, Otylia Flores, Ofilia Sanchez, Mary Litchenberger.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Chapel service will be conducted at 10:00am on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery with full military honors.
