Washington Olmedo Berruz Jr., 52, was born on January 24, 1968, in Riverside, California, to Washington Olmedo Berruz Sr. and Adelaida Ybanez DeLeon. He passed away December 11, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Washington was an amazing man who feared God.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alonzo and Manuela Ybanez from San Jacinto, California; paternal grandfather, Felix Olmedo Berruz from Los Angeles, California: paternal grandmother, Irene Pantoja of Newport Beach, California: his beloved cousin, Nicholas Aispuro of Homeland, California; and his beloved son, Christopher Andrew Berruz of San Antonio, Texas.
He is survived by his father, Washington Olmedo Berruz Sr. of South America; his mother, Adelaida Ybanez (Jaime) DeLeon of Three Rivers, Texas; his brother, Felix Edward Berruz of Skidmore, Texas (wife Desiree; children, Mariah, Moses and Kaine); his sisters, Veronica Marie Berruz of Houston, Texas (her children, Christian, Issac and Byron Pittman), Elvira DeLeon of Corpus Christi, Texas (husband, Mesac Jacob Ramirez and son, Samuel Jose Ramirez) and Christine DeLeon of Houston, Texas; his beloved children, Alexander Berruz of San Antonio and Samantha Leonor Berruz and Nicole Irene Berruz, both of Skidmore; and Popo’s pride and joy, his beloved grandchildren, Aaron Terry James and Roger Berruz, both of Skidmore.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, Texas.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers.
