Wayne Reagan Jordan passed away at his home in Beeville, Texas on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 82.
Wayne was born June 10, 1937 in Poteet, Texas to Joseph Julian Jordan and Mildred Bell Jordan. He married Jonnie Louise Sneed on June 14, 1958, in Houston. He earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He was a member of Beeville First United Methodist Church, Texas State Teachers Association, Bee County Retired School Personnel and served in many leadership positions at Beeville First United Methodist Church including Chair of Trustees, Stewardship and Finance.
W.R. Jordan, Wayne, Wayne Reagan, Reagan, Son, Dad, Paw-Paw, Brother, Uncle, Beeman, Mr. Jordan, all names he was known by, all representative of his different roles. Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Jordan Family patriarch, friend, teacher, gardener, photographer, beekeeper, woodworker, writer, naturalist, landscaper and actor, his roles as diverse as his life.
He believed the most important elements of his life were his marriage of nearly 63 years to Jonnie Sneed, his children and his teaching. His most enduring hobbies were gardening, building mesquite furniture with his friend, Rolando Barrera, and his water lily culture. He loved his vegetable gardening and giving away his heirloom tomatoes. He loved giving. He was a kind gentle man wrapped in the package of a curmudgeon.
His legacy is his students, each and every one. He dedicated his life to teaching – it was not his only achievement, but quite possibly his greatest. He taught U.S. History at A.C. Jones High School most of his career. He and his wife coached Academic Decathlon for a decade, a true labor of love and source of joy. His gift to the world is the value of knowledge and critical thinking. He taught his students to think for themselves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Julian and Mildred B. Jordan; sisters, Peggy Sue (Howard) Wright, Frances Jean (Alvin) Niemann, Virginia Nell (M.C.) Hester and Barbara Jo (Thomas) Parsons; and a daughter, Ann Jordan Gartner.
Survivors include his wife, Jonnie Sneed Jordan; a son, Reagan Sneed Jordan (Karen Torry Greene); grandsons, Christopher Reagan (Jacqueline) Jordan and Nicholas Robert (Danielle) Jordan; great-grandchildren, Skyler Kral, Austin Noonan, Brayden Brousseau, Stella Rose Jordan and Jakobi Reagan Jordan; and the mother of his grandsons, Tracy L. Erwin.
A private family memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Jordan Home Place with Pastor Dean Fleming officiating. Pianist Cassie Krueger will provide musical selections. Due to social distancing, Beeville Memorial Park services will be delayed.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Larakers and the staff at JJP Family Practice, the nurses from Exclusive Nursing Care, the pharmacists and staff at Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy, the staff at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Rebecca Herschberger for their support and many kindnesses.
In lieu of flowers, Wayne requested that donations be made to the Ann Jordan Gartner Scholarship Textbook Fund for graduating seniors at A.C. Jones High School. Please send donations to The Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 4001, Beeville, Texas 78104.